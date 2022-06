The Stranger Things cast has commented that Season 4 is the "Game of Thrones season" — and what's Game of Thrones known for, if not death? We just know someone is going to die this season, and we think Eddie is the most likely. Think about it: Stranger Things has a history of introducing loveable characters, only to kill them off in the same season — just take Bob and Alexi as an example. Given how much the audience froths Eddie, it's only natural that he's in some serious danger. But a Season 4 trailer could hold some of the answers about Eddie's fate, specifically a shot of him playing his guitar in the Upside Down. We learnt that music is the key to avoiding death via Vecna, so it's likely that Eddie is playing music — maybe even Nancy's favourite song — to stop someone from dying. Eddie also openly lamented himself for being a coward who runs away from danger, making now the perfect time to complete his character arc and sacrifice himself to save the day.