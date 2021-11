How Anti-Asian Discrimination Is Disguised In Beauty Trends

Model and DJ Flik Renée says colorism haunted her growing up. "I was so harsh on myself in my teens, trying to meet unrealistic beauty standards which had me convinced that my beautiful skin wasn't beautiful enough because I was 'too dark' or 'not fair enough,'" she says. "It wasn't unusual for aunties and family members to unintentionally drop remarks and give you tips on how to lighten your skin. This is how deep the ideology is set within the South Asian communities in particular." Beauty influencer Yasmin Johal says that we need to turn to our communities and reconcile with our own colorist ideals. "I think a lot of the pressure of colorism comes from within my own culture, and for me that began when I was 8 years old," Johal says. "I’d just come back from a holiday in Spain and I had really dark skin. My grandma told me to scrub it off. It implied to me that having dark skin wasn't good."