How Anti-Asian Discrimination Is Disguised In Beauty Trends

Like melanated skin, our disdain for body hair has become deeply entrenched in whiteness, not to mention misogyny. South Asian women with darker, thicker hair are often the target of ridicule and shame as their body hair tends to be more visible. Though perhaps not rooted entirely in racism, appealing to a white gaze pushes an unfair standard on many women of color. Of course, women with fairer skin and lighter hair may feel similar pressures to maintain grooming due to patriarchal standards, but they most likely do not face the same mockery as those with more noticeable body hair. Johal points specifically to brow trends, as brands and magazines champion "bushy brows" as the look to aim for. When trends like this come into fashion, they are only ever celebrated on white women. "A lot of South Asian women have very hairy faces naturally, and we generally tend to have hair in between our eyebrows," she says. "It’s not a trend; it’s something we live with and something we’ve been bullied for, especially as younger women."