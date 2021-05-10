How Anti-Asian Discrimination Is Disguised In Beauty Trends

It isn't just race that comes into play when analyzing today's beauty "trends," nor are Asian women the only ones affected by harmful beauty standards. While change is slow, calling these trends into question is a start in dismantling the beauty industry's discriminatory views and blatant appropriation towards Asian people. What's more, representation in beauty should be championed not simply because it’s the tokenistic "good thing" to do, but because white faces should not be the only ones allowed to thrive and prosper in this space. It's more important than ever to be conscious of our behavior, our attitude towards those from diverse backgrounds, and how we consume beauty trends in the future.