I Got A Nose Job In 5 Minutes — & It Didn't Hurt At All

He rubbed on numbing cream and 20 minutes later, I was completely numb and just felt a tiny, tiny little pinch when he stuck the needle in. I'd compare it to eyebrow waxing — uncomfortable and not the greatest feeling in the world, but not painful. All in all, it was just a couple of pokes — he just stuck the needle in at the top, then he did a little bit at the bottom of my nose to lift it, then sculpted and shaped the filler with his hands. It was an instant result. With surgery, you have to wait months and there's swelling and bruising, but he literally fixed my nose in five minutes. I was so stoked; it was magical. He told me not to wear heavy sunglasses for a week or two and to make an appointment to come in two weeks later to check that it was to my liking.