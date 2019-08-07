So Your Derm Prescribed You Hydroquinone. Now What?

Around the globe and locally, lack of access to dermatologists, education, and finances for safe products continues to further enable the use of these black-market creams. "Many of these dangerous topicals are also significantly cheaper in non-regulated markets," Mtero says, "whereas brand-name imports cost significantly more, making unregulated creams more attractive to some." As Mtero explains, not all of these consumers are looking to significantly lighten their complexions. Many of them are simply seeking a way to fade their dark spots but, in an effort to save money, wind up with products containing an excess of hydroquinone.