Exactly Where To Stream The 2026 Golden Globes Live In Australia
The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards will stream live and exclusively on Paramount+ on Monday, 12 January, marking the first major awards broadcast of the 2026 season.
Airing from 12pm AEDT, the ceremony once again positions the Golden Globes as Hollywood’s opening act – bringing together the year’s biggest names and most talked-about titles across film and television, with a history-making addition of podcasting.
Self-described as Hollywood’s Party of the Year, the 83rd Golden Globes are doubling down on their 'streaming-first' era. This year’s ceremony is airing as a Paramount+ exclusive streaming event, officially moving the chaos from the cable box to our favourite apps.
The Globes remain the largest awards show in the world and traditionally set the tone for the season ahead, both creatively and commercially.
Self-described as Hollywood’s Party of the Year, the 83rd Golden Globes are doubling down on their 'streaming-first' era. This year’s ceremony is airing as a Paramount+ exclusive streaming event, officially moving the chaos from the cable box to our favourite apps.
The Globes remain the largest awards show in the world and traditionally set the tone for the season ahead, both creatively and commercially.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Grammy and Emmy-nominated comedian and actress Nikki Glaser will return to take on hosting duties.
The event will feature 28 award categories, celebrating excellence across film and television, alongside a new honour recognising podcasting as part of the broader entertainment ecosystem.
The introduction of a Best Podcast category expands the broadcast’s scope while maintaining the Golden Globes’ core focus on premium entertainment and star power.
The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards will stream live on Paramount+ on Monday, 12 January from 12pm AEDT.
The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards will stream live on Paramount+ on Monday, 12 January from 12pm AEDT.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT