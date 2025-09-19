Short answer: Belly goes to Paris to finally live a life that’s about her, not the Fisher family’s gravitational pull. Conrad turns up (because of course he does), and they play tourist, talk grown‑up truths, sleep together, then freak out about “forever.” Belly’s wobble feels very real, she is 22 after all, Conrad's buried in med school, and trauma doesn’t evaporate in one night just because the Eiffel Tower is glittering in the background. She sends him away… and then chooses herself and him by chasing him down on a train. Kiss, clarity, cut to a flash‑forward: future-summer Cousins, and Bonrad is a thing.