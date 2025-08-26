Is Belly’s Engagement Ring On The Summer I Turned Pretty Actually In Line With Trends?
I can't scroll on socials without seeing The Summer I Turned Pretty (TSITP) Season 3 content. Most of it dunks on Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno) and his embarrassing wedding missteps, from his groomsmen dance that had me flinching in my seat to his rant about cacao. While the fictional wedding between Belly Conklin (Lola Tung) and Jeremiah hasn't happened yet — and Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney) is doing his best to stop it — there's so much discourse still about Belly's tiny (cheap) engagement ring. The ring Jeremiah proposed to Belly with on TSITP costs roughly $500 from Catbird Jewellery, and has a 14K yellow gold band with a 3mm recycled diamond.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Personally, I spent less than $100 on my wedding ring, and my engagement ring is a single princess-cut solitaire on a white gold band. I don't wear much jewellery, and wanted something that wouldn't bother me while I went on everyday tasks. Fast forward almost 12 years later, and my rings don't clash with any outfits, haven't become outdated, and I still love the little engraved message on the inside. So, is a small ring really that big of a deal? When Refinery29 Australia spoke to 12 different Aussie women about their ideal engagement ring budget, the answers ranged anywhere from $0 to $20,000. To get an idea on where bridal trends are going in Australia, I got the inside scoop from Harlin Jones' Founder and jeweller, Sumer Sayan.
Sayan tells R29 that smaller and simpler ring styles will continue to be popular in Australia, for one reason. "I believe that antique and vintage jewellery styles, which have always been more delicate and finely made, continue to stay on trend and will likely remain popular. These styles have an old-world, timeless appeal," he explains. "Some fingers suit bolder designs to enhance their look, while on others, large, statement rings can feel disproportionate or even look out of place." He notes that people often forget an engagement is worn daily, rather than on special occasions as a dress piece. "Comfort is key, big, bulky rings can be uncomfortable for everyday wear."
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
However, according to Sayan, where Jeremiah has gone wrong (and he's made many mistakes over the course of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3) is presenting Belly with such a small diamond. The couple are still in university, so their budget is low, but the Harlin Jones jeweller notes there's been a trend towards larger stones. "[This is] partly because lab-grown diamonds have become more accessible and affordable compared to natural diamonds. This availability has made bigger, more impressive rings more attainable for many," he explains. According to Adelaide jewellery manufacturer Diamond Design Studios, the average diamond size for engagement rings in Australia ranges from 0.9 to 1.2 carats. Considering Jeremiah's ring for Belly has just a 0.089 carat diamond, it falls significantly below the Australian average.
In TSITP, Belly doesn't wear much jewellery. The only item of jewellery she's gravitated towards is a simple infinity necklace gifted to her by Conrad. Could this be why she's so proud of, as Taylor put it, her "sliver of tinfoil" engagement ring? "Jewellery is a reflection of one's personality. Some people prefer finer, dainty, understated pieces that speak to their style, while others opt for bold, confident designs that express their individuality," Sayan adds.
If Jeremiah truly wanted to up the ante, he could have worked with a jeweller to create something personalised for his wife-to-be. "[A] personalised approach is hard to achieve with off-the-shelf jewellery... you can work closely with the designer to create a ring that truly reflects the individual not only in proportion but also in style." Guess it's lucky that Belly's likely going to get a second engagement ring from Conrad, right?
New episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 drop weekly on Wednesdays at 6pm AEST on Prime Video.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT