Lovingly dubbed the "yeehaw version" of The Summer I Turned Pretty by fans, Netflix's take on the brother-love-triangle trope is just as addictive as TSITP. Based on a YA Wattpad novel by Ali Novak, it follows recently orphaned teen Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez). After moving from the big city to a country ranch in Colorado, she begins to adjust to life with her mother's friend and her 11 children. She begins to have feelings for brothers Cole Walter and Alex Walter at the same time, leading to turmoil and angst.