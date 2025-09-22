Everything We Know About The Summer I Turned Pretty Movie

Belly Conklin (Lola Tung) was surprised by Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney) when he turned up at her doorstep in Paris, France, for her 22nd birthday. While their initial greeting was awkward, Belly slowly opened up to Conrad and showed him Paris through her eyes. After introducing him to her friends, the pair began to reminisce about what had gone wrong in their past relationship, before delving into a steamy encounter. Conrad declared his love for Belly, but she wasn't sure about her feelings, so he left for a conference in Brussels. In true rom-com form, Belly realised she'd never stopped loving Conrad, and poured her heart out to him on the train. We saw a glimpse of their future as they returned to the summer house in Cousins, but there was noticeably no wedding.