Women Of Colour & First Nations People Are Finally Getting The Logies Recognition They Deserve

This year, Tony Armstrong, who's of Barrabinya descent, is nominated for the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter, after winning the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent in 2022. In his acceptance speech last year, the TV presenter acknowledged the role of First Nations communities in helping launch his media career, thanking the National Indigenous Radio Service for locking in his role as the first Indigenous play-by-play caller on commercial radio. He was also the first person on the night (40 minutes in) to open with an Acknowledgement of the Yugambeh people when he presented an award alongside Dylan Alcott. "To be honest, having an Indigenous man and a guy in a wheelchair up here, on commercial TV... We’ve got a long way to go, but it’s massive", Alcott then said, referring to the industry's efforts to reflect diversity.