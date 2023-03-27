From Australian Idol to Australia's Got Talent, there are plenty of singing and talent shows that rule our reality TV landscape. But nothing's quite like The Voice, which hones in on contestants' crisp vocal abilities thanks to the famous blind audition format.
In 2023, The Voice Australia returns for its 12th season. Not only will we see a fresh lineup of singing hopefuls auditioning for the chance of a lifetime, but also a new face amongst the star-studded coaching panel.
Whether it's the blind auditions, the knockout rounds or the coaches getting up on stage to show their teams how it's done, The Voice continues to deliver great entertainment filled with wholesome moments that have us coming back for more.
Advertisement
As we eagerly await for Season 12 to kick off, here's everything we know about The Voice Australia 2023.
Who Are The Coaches?
The Voice is known for not having judges as such, but rather, 'coaches' who not only provide feedback to the contestants throughout the show and also guide the cast members who are on their respective 'teams'.
Former Australian Idol runner-up Jessica Mauboy returns this season, alongside Rita Ora and ex-Australian Idol winner Guy Sebastian. While Keith Urban is bowing out this year, international musician Jason Derulo is stepping into his spot to round out the coaches' panel.
"The Voice is one of the biggest entertainment brands globally and in Australia, and we are very excited to welcome one of the biggest stars in the world into the Seven family and to The Voice Australia," Seven’s Chief Content Officer, Entertainment Programming, Angus Ross, said of Derulo's casting.
Who Is The Host?
Channel 7 personality Sonia Kruger will be hosting the show once again.
Who's In The Cast?
We won't know who the cast of The Voice will be until the blind auditions kick off. Lachie Gill from Team Rita won the series in 2022, after going up against Thando Sikwila from Team Keith, Jordan Tavita from Team Guy and Faith Sosene from Team Jess in the grand finale.
What Is The Air Date?
The air date for The Voice is yet to be announced, but it will air later in 2023 on Channel 7 and 7plus. It's just one of several reality TV shows that the network has in store alongside Big Brother: House Of Love 2023 and My Kitchen Rules.
Advertisement
What Is The Prize?
Last year's prize was $100,000 cash plus a recording contract with Universal Music Australia, so we can only expect that the 2023 winner of The Voice will land this sweet deal too.
Remember to keep checking back here as we continue updating the behind-the-scenes details about the 2023 season of The Voice Australia.