From Selling Sunset to Luxe Listings Sydney, there are plenty of international and local property-focused shows that we love to binge. So, it's no surprise that The Block, which combines renovations with real estate, is still in high demand amongst viewers and returning for its 19th season in 2023.
A new group of Blockheads will be hitting the tools to revamp their allocated Aussie properties over a couple of months before their work is put under the hammer on auction day.
If you're as excited as us, here's the lowdown on everything we know about The Block 2023.
Where Is It Filmed?
The Block 2023 will return to Melbourne for filming, where a new batch of contestants will build five new family homes in the Victorian capital.
According to realestate.com.au, Channel 9 has spent $14.3m on five brick homes in the suburb of Hampton East.
It comes after Channel 9 shifted its focus from the city to the country in 2022, with filming having taken place in Gisborne South in Victoria’s Macedon Ranges, 40 minutes from Melbourne.
Who Is In The Block 2023 Cast?
We know that there will be 10 contestants on The Block in 2023 — five pairs of two. While more often than not they are couples, we've also seen friends, siblings and parent/children duos compete on the renovation show.
Who Are The Hosts?
Channel 9 has confirmed that Gold Logie winner Scott Cam will be hosting The Block in 2023. The 59-year-old will most likely be joined by regular co-host Shelley Craft, but we're still waiting for confirmation on this.
Who Are The Judges?
The Block judges in 2022 were Shaynna Blaze, Neale Whitaker and Darren Palmer, and with the trio having been the judges for the majority of the show's 18 seasons, we expect they'll likely return in 2023.
Who Are The Foremen?
Foremen Keith Schleiger and Dan Reilly are usually on-site to chat to the contestants and keep them on their toes throughout the building process.
What Is The Air Date?
While the premiere date for Season 19 of The Block is yet to be announced, we know that it's amongst a slate of other reality TV shows that Channel 9 has confirmed for 2023 including Married At First Sight, Lego Masters and Travel Guides.
What Is The Prize?
The winner of The Block usually receives $100,000 in prize money, along with whatever profit the couples' homes make on auction day. On The Block: Tree Change in 2022, winners Omar and Oz sold their property for $5,666,666.66 and made a profit of $1,586,666.66. Adding on the $100k winner's prize money from Channel 9, the friends from western Sydney took home a collective $1,686,666.66.
Remember to keep checking back here as we continue updating the behind-the-scenes details about the 2023 season of The Block.