Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
Discover
+MORE
Australia
Switch To
United States
United Kingdom
Germany
France
The Block
Entertainment
Truth Behind Rumours Scott Cam's Leaving The Block
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Entertainment
Everything We Know About
The Block 2023
Alicia Vrajlal
23 Jul. 2023
Entertainment
The 20 Best-Ever Kitchens On
The Block
Will Inspire Your Next Renovation
Nina Miyashita
20 Jul. 2023
Entertainment
The 20 Most Beautiful Bathrooms We’ve Ever Seen On
The Block
Nina Miyashita
19 Jul. 2023
Entertainment
20 Of The Most Swoonworthy Bedrooms We’ve Ever Seen On
T...
by
Refinery29 Austra...
Entertainment
The Block’s
Sarah-Jane Found Out The Day Before Auct...
When The Block: Tree Change contestants Sarah-Jane and Tom Calleja nervously sat through the show’s auction finale a few weeks ago, the couple was de
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Entertainment
Here’s How Much
The Block’s
Sharon & Ankur Have Sold...
The Block: Tree Change contestants Sharon Johal and Ankur Dogra’s property (House 3) has finally been sold after the couple struggled to pin down a b
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Entertainment
The Block 2022
Finale: How Much Did The Houses Sell For At...
Spoilers ahead: After working hard for 12 weeks, The Block: Tree Change contestants and their renovated properties went under the hammer in a nail-biting a
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Entertainment
The Block
Stars Sarah-Jane & Tom’s Financial Sacrifice Aft...
After what was arguably the most chaotic finale in The Block’s history, contestants Sarah-Jane and Tom Calleja have revealed the painful toll of a di
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Entertainment
Every Room Reveal From
The Block: Tree Change
by
Pema Bakshi
Entertainment
Where Are All Of
The Block
Winners Now?
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Entertainment
Winner Of
The Block: Tree Change
Revealed
Spoilers ahead: The five teams on The Block: Tree Change worked hard this season to renovate their properties ahead of auction finale day. Ultimately, Omar
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Entertainment
Everything We Know About
The Block: Tree Change
Finale
After working hard for 12 weeks on their 500-square metre homesteads, The Block: Tree Change contestants and their renovated properties will go under the h
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Entertainment
What Is
The Block: Tree Change
Auction Order For Finale Ni...
Spoilers ahead: Following three months of non-stop renovations for the teams on The Block: Tree Change, it all comes down to show’s grand finale auct
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Entertainment
‘A Trauma Bond’:
The Block’s
Sharon & An...
From going into the competition with no building experience, to overspending their budget and not finishing renovations, The Block: Tree Change contestants
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Entertainment
The Mystery Around Scott Cam’s House On
The Block: Tree ...
The Block: Tree Change has been a season filled with firsts for the popular renovations show that’s in its 18th season this year. Not only has the pr
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Entertainment
The 1 Major Rule On
The Block
That Host Scott Cam Wants To...
Like any other competition, The Block has its own set of rules that contestants must follow throughout filming. And after a very eventful season of The Blo
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Entertainment
Why There Are Fears That
The Block
Houses Might Not Actual...
After three months of solid renovations, the teams on The Block: Tree Change will truly face the music at the grand finale auctions on Sunday, November 6.
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Entertainment
Everything We Know About
The Block: Tree Change
The Block Australia is back for its 18th season and it’s returned with a bang. Called The Block: Tree Change, the Channel Nine reality TV show shifts
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Entertainment
Which Team On
The Block
Won’t Finish Before Auction ...
As more room renovations are completed on The Block: Tree Change, we know the grand finale creeping closer. However, if host Scott Cam’s latest comme
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Entertainment
How To Inspect
The Block: Tree Change
Houses Before Auctio...
After watching the renovations take place each week, there’s nothing more satisfying than seeing the transformations completely come together on The
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Entertainment
Explosive Feuds & Money Dramas — The Biggest Scandals On
The B...
The Block: Tree Change has been different this year compared to other seasons, and not just because it’s filmed regionally. As the contestants have c
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Living
Shop Our Edit Of
The Block
’s Best Home Decor For Your Own ...
by
Maggie Zhou
Entertainment
What Are The Actual Rules On
The Block
?
Last night’s episode of The Block: Tree Change left many of us stunned when Omar and Osman (Oz) were served a major penalty for breaking one of
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Entertainment
South Asian Communities Don’t Always Talk About Miscarriage...
While society is gradually becoming more open to talking about miscarriage and fertility issues, they’re still topics that are often swept under the
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Entertainment
The Block’s
Sharon Johal Weighs In On Elle Ferguson ...
For the first time in the show’s history, this season of The Block sees a couple voluntarily walk out of the competition after 48 hours. Lifestyle in
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Entertainment
Sharon Johal Has Faced Criticism Before
The Block
Has Even...
Having already established a profile after starring on Neighbours, Sharon Johal says many people think they know exactly who she is. But her latest venture
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Entertainment
Elle Ferguson & Joel Patfull’s Shock Exit From
The Block...
The Block always drills down on heavy drama, but this year’s season, The Block: Tree Change, takes it to another level. It’s been revealed entr
by
Alicia Vrajlal
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT