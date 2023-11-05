Winner Of The Block 2023 Revealed

Spoilers ahead: After weeks of renovating, the winners of The Block 2023 have finally been revealed. Ultimately, Steph and Gian were crowned the winners of Season 19 — a somewhat unsurprising result given their clear winning steak on the show.
With the highest reserve of $3.35 million and being the first couple to go under the hammer, the odds seemed to be against them. But bidders came out swinging with the big bucks from the get-go, eventually selling for a huge $5 million. This meant that they left the show with a whopping $1.65 million in their pocket — enough to change their life (and a new record in The Block history).
The Block 2023 winners Steph and Gian said: “It's an incredible feeling. We are so overwhelmed right now and can't believe it. It was such a surreal day, and to end on such a high like this after all the hard work is amazing. We are so grateful that Adrian Portelli saw something in our house which we love so much. This will change our lives.
“We have no idea what we are going to do with the money yet. It’s going to clear our debts in Sydney. It’s going to set us up for whatever the next stage is. It’s just unbelievable.”
Eliza and Liberty seemed to ride Steph and Gian's coattails with their house selling for a massive $4.3 million, $1.05 million about their reserve price. But unfortunately, that was where the good news was going to end.
Controversy was the centerpiece of Kristy and Brett's auction right from the get-go. After the auctioneer called Adrian Portelli's his charity-lottery a raffle (and then failed to mention Danny), the couple was lucky that they even reached the reserve price. A slow bidding war of $1,000 increments then ensued, with the final bid settling at a disappointing $3.03 million, only $65,000 above reserve.
Kyle and Leslie had a scary start to their auction with bids struggling to lift above the reserve. But after the crowd finally defrosted, House 2 finally sold for $3.1 million, leaving the couple with a cool $130,000 profit.
Leah and Ash had the worst luck of the night, being the only house to be officially passed in as it couldn't exceed the reserve price. This means that the house will go onto the market wider, hopefully selling for a profit.
Host Scott Cam said: “It has been a rollercoaster of a day, with ups and downs. We had the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. We had houses just above the reserves, one passed in, and then $1.65 million for Steph and Gian and over a million for Eliza and Liberty."
“I am very happy for Steph and Gian, I think they played the game beautifully and they deserve it. They stuck to their guns, they held their heads high, and they built a beautiful home.”
The Block 2023 Winners & Auction Results:
- 1st Place: Steph and Gian ($1.65 million profit)
- 2nd Place: Eliza and Liberty ($1.05 million profit)
- 3rd Place: Kyle and Leslie ($130,000 profit)
- 4th Place: Kristy and Brett ($65,000 profit)
- 5th Place: Leah and Ash (Passed in)
