Everything You Need To Know About The Block 2024

Alright, Blockheads, the 2024 season of The Block has been confirmed! Yep, while we're still recovering from all the drama that was those 2023 auctions, we're finally moving on with a new season on the horizon. And boy, it looks good!
The 2024 season of The Block will be shaken up with a brand-spankin' new location. The 20th season of our favourite renovation show will take place on Phillip Island, a seaside escape just 90 minutes away from Melbourne.
Ahead, here's everything you need to know about the 2024 season of The Block.
Where Is The New Season Of The Block?
The location for the new season of The Block has been unveiled, and we're heading to Phillip Island, baby! 90 minutes from Melbourne, Phillip Island is a seaside haven for holidayers — and it seems like the show will be leaning into this.
One producer told 9Entertainment that this year, The Block will be taking on renovations to a holiday park. Yep, you read that right — a holiday park!
"We've purchased a holiday park just around the corner from the world-famous Penguin Parade, and so far the community has shown huge support for us and we are hoping for a really warm welcome for our new crop of contestants in the 20th year," the representative said.
The location of the new filming location has also been revealed, with the resort previously known as Cove Villas being the home of the makeover. Check it out below:
Described as a sleepy coastal paradise, Phillip Island also connects to the mainland with a bridge, meaning that residents can quickly jet on over to Melbourne CBD for a Saturday lunch and be home for tea. It truly is the best of both worlds!
The area is also home to one of the largest Little Penguin colonies in the world, along with seals, kangaroos, and migrating whales, nestled among spectacular coastal scenery and thick bushland.
When Will The New Season of The Block Premiere?
While our friends at Nine haven't confirmed concrete dates yet, we're guesstimating that the new season of The Block will come out after the Olympics have wrapped in August. Stay tuned for solid dates.
Who Are The Contestants?
Nine haven't released any information about who will be competing on this season of The Block, but sleuthy Phillip Island locals have taken it upon themselves to let the public in on a little secret, sharing a promotional photo of the new cast.
All of the contestants have apparently been named already: Jesse and Paige (blue team), Courtney and Grant (red team), Hayden (yellow team), Kylie and Kristian and Mimi (purple team). However, some rumours are already swirling that one couple quit the show and was replaced by a new couple.
We'll update this space when we know more.
Who Are The Judges Of The Block 2024?
It seems that the judging lineup this year will feature Shaynna Blaze, Marty Fox, and Darren Palmer! However, it hasn't been confirmed as to how involved they'll be.
That means that judge Neale Whitaker will be handing over the reigns to the new judges, as he has decided to remain at home with his partner, who is dealing with health issues.
Of course, you can also expect Scotty Cam to pop back up on your screens (would it really be The Block without him?!).
Keep popping back as we update this page with more details as they come through.