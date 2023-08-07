Every Room Reveal From The Block 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Back for its 19th season, The Block 2023 promises to be like no other. While the reality TV show has become known for its entertaining cast members, budget dramas and nail-biting auctions, the ultimate appeal of The Block comes down to its foundation — the epic renovations.
Each week, the contestants work on a particular room, focusing on every detail from the plumbing and electrical to the flooring, lighting and interior decor.
This year, there are five duos competing on the show, each assigned a house that was designed and built in the 1950s. The brick homes are located on Charming Street in the Melbourne suburb of Hampton East, and the fact that they are over 70 years old is reason enough to give them a solid makeover in 2023.
Like every year, we'll be tuning in as hosts Scott Cam and Shelley Craft take us on the ride for the captivating room reveals, showcasing the mesmerising before and afters, judged by Shaynna Blaze, Darren Palmer, Neale Whitaker and Marty Fox.