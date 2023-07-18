ADVERTISEMENT
If you ever need a good dose of home decor inspiration (with a touch of obligatory reality TV drama), you'd be remiss to look past Australia's most famous and beloved home renovation show, The Block.
Having run for an incredible 18 seasons — with the soon-to-be-aired The Block 2023 bringing it 19 — the show has entertained and inspired us for a long time, and has certainly earned its place in the Australian TV hall of fame.
Of course, while the drama makes for a tantalising watch, the main draw is seeing how every pair of contestants renovates and decorates their project homes. And while we love to watch all the room reveals, we particularly love to see what everyone does with their bedrooms, both primary and guest.
Since bedrooms are the most intimate, personal and, let's face it, essential rooms in a home, it's no surprise that we get so excited to see them — but it's often also what makes them hard to get right, decor-wise. That's precisely why shows like The Block that give us an insight into all the different furniture, colour palettes and aesthetics we can play with in our bedrooms are such a brilliant source of inspiration.
From last season all the way back to 2003, when The Block first aired, here are 20 of the best bedrooms we've seen (and fallen in love with) on the past seasons of The Block.
Want more? Get Refinery29 Australia’s best stories delivered to your inbox each week. Sign up here!
Want more? Get Refinery29 Australia’s best stories delivered to your inbox each week. Sign up here!