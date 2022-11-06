The Block 2022 Finale: How Much Did The Houses Sell For At Auction?

Spoilers ahead: After working hard for 12 weeks, The Block: Tree Change contestants and their renovated properties went under the hammer in a nail-biting auction finale on Sunday night.
This year the Channel Nine reality TV show shifted its focus from the city to the country, with filming taking place in Gisborne South in Victoria’s Macedon Ranges, 40 minutes from Melbourne. Each house has five bedrooms, three bathrooms and four parking spots.
Tom and Sarah-Jane landed the power of choosing the auction order on the night, which was House 5's Omar and Oz first, House 1's Tom and Sarah-Jane second, House 2's Rachel and Ryan third, House 3's Sharon and Ankur fourth, and House 4's Dylan and Jen fifth/last.
Advertisement
Ultimately, Omar and Oz (House 5) were crowned the winners of Season 18. With their reserve sitting at $4,080,000, they sold their property for $5,666,666.66 and made a profit of $1,586,666.66.
The winner of The Block receives $100,000 in prize money, along with whatever profit the teams' homes make on auction day. Omar and Oz ended up taking home $1,686,666.66 altogether.
"We’re absolutely stoked that we took out the win this year — we had a plan and stuck to it," Omar said about the victory. "It is a competition, but seeing each team come in after us and not getting the results that they wanted really hurt."
"It took a while to sink in, but it felt amazing to get a win after the hard work we put in," added Omar. "But it’s very hard seeing others obviously not doing so well."
Here's the lowdown on what each house from The Block: Tree Change sold for at the finale auction:
Omar & Oz — House 5
Reserve: $4,080,000
Sold for: $5,666,666.66
Profit: $1,586,666.66
Tom & Sarah-Jane — House 1
Reserve: $4,080,000
Sold for: $4,100,000.99
Profit: $20,000.99
It’s the lowest profit a Block house has made since Series 9 Glasshouse in 2014.
Rachel & Ryan — House 2
Reserve: $4,080,000
Sold for: $4,249,000.85
Profit: $169,000.85
Sharon & Ankur — House 3
With a reserve of $4,080,000, the couple are still in negotiations after not receiving a bid above the reserve. They attracted a highest bid of $4,075,000.
Dylan & Jen — House 4
Advertisement
With a reserve of $4,080,000, the couple are still in negotiations after not receiving a bid above the reserve. They attracted a highest bid of $4,075,000.