Who Wins The Block: Tree Change?

The five teams on The Block: Tree Change have been working hard this season to renovate their properties ahead of auction day. While the finale is still a few weeks away, there's already speculation about who will be crowned the winner of Season 18.
This year the Channel Nine reality TV show has shifted its focus from the city to the country, with filming taking place in Gisborne South in Victoria’s Macedon Ranges, 40 minutes from Melbourne.
The winner of The Block receives $100,000 in prize money, along with whatever profit the couples' homes make on auction day. The five pairs on The Block in 2022 are Sarah-Jane and Tom, Dylan and Jenny, Sharon and Ankur, Omar and Oz, and Rachel and Ryan, who replaced Elle Ferguson and Joel Patfull.
While the majority of The Block: Tree Change has been pre-filmed, the auctions are yet to take place, and therefore there's no sure way to confirm who will actually win. However, some of the teams have received rather impressive streaks scores from the judges, and bookies have already shared bets on who could take out the winning title.
Betting agency Sportsbet has reported that the odds are in Tom and Sarah-Jane's favour to win The Block this year. They came onto the show with some trade experience and the strategy to divide and conquer the workload. Tom is a plumber and said prior to the show that he "could work 24 hours a day", while social worker Sarah-Jane said she would focus on being the stylist and shopper throughout the build. Sportsbet has said their odds to win sit at $2.62.
Meanwhile Dylan and Jenny are not too far behind at $3.75. The Queensland couple recently impressed the judges when they won the latest guest room challenge. They also have some solid experience under their belt. Dylan, 28, is a builder and 25-year-old Jenny is an apprentice chippy.
Omar and Osman are out to $4.50, equal with Ryan and Rachel, while a recent budget "blow-out" where they overspent $53k has not helped Ankur and Sharon, who sit at $10.
“After taking back-to-back room wins Dylan and Jenny are very popular with punters. Tom and Sarah-Jane lead the judges points and room wins, but as always it will come down to what happens on auction day,’’ says Sportsbet’s Sean Ormerod.
Meanwhile, if we take a look at what those who are closest to the set say about potential winners, the results may vary. Foreman Keith who is a regular helping hand on the show, says Tom and Sarah-Jane and Rachel and Ryan's houses are his favourite builds this season.
"They were good contestants: they listened, they understood the process and worked very hard and completed some beautiful homes," he told one of the show's hosts, Shelley Craft. "And I reckon they will sell for a lot of money."