There have been a whopping 17 seasons of The Block so far. Not only has each series shown us incredible home transformations, but also some everyday Aussies behind the renos who we have grown to love watching on TV.
After weeks of tears, joy, gruelling challenges and room reveals, some of the most entertaining personalities have managed to come out on top at the finale auctions and win their season of The Block. Here, we take a look at what they've been up to personally and professionally since their season of the reality TV show first aired.