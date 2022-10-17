How To Inspect The Block: Tree Change Houses Before Auction Day

After watching the renovations take place each week, there's nothing more satisfying than seeing the transformations completely come together on The Block.
This year's season called The Block: Tree Change has involved five teams working hard to renovate their properties in Gisborne South in Victoria’s Macedon Ranges, 40 minutes from Melbourne.
While auction day is yet to come around, the newly-renovated homes from the reality TV show are already listed on real-estate website, Domain and are ready to be inspected by hopeful buyers. Here's a rundown on each team's house and how to organise an appointment if you're interested in one of the stunning new countryside homes.
Advertisement
Sarah-Jane and Tom (House 1)
With a price guide of $4 million to $4.4 million, House 1 on The Block this year has been transformed by Sarah-Jane and Tom. With five bedrooms, three bathrooms, four parking spots, as well as an open plan kitchen and living space with luxury appliances, there's ample space in this gorgeous country retreat for living and entertaining.
Belle Property Daylesford is the real-estate agency looking after this house, and a private inspection can be requested here.
Rachel and Ryan (House 2)
Named the 'Pleasant Lodge', House 2 transformed by Rachel and Ryan is an oasis for luxury lodge country living. It has five bedrooms, three bathrooms and four parking spots, plus multiple fireplaces and hydronic slab heating combined with central heating/cooling for extra comfort.
Whitefox Real Estate Stonnington is the real-estate agency looking after this property, and more information can be requested here.
Sharon and Ankur (House 3)
House 3 called 'Gunyah' boasts plenty of space. The five-bedroom, three-bathroom house has a garage with space for four cars, as well as a huge shed that contains a home office with a wood fireplace, gym and powder room, two water tanks, solar panels and edible garden.
Macedon Ranges Sotheby's International Realty is the real-estate agency looking after this property, and a private inspection can be requested here.
Jenny and Dylan (House 4)
Like the other properties, House 4 is a five-bedroom, three-bathroom home with four car spots, and makes for luxury country living with a palatial open-plan living/dining domain, gourmet stone kitchen, an entertainers domain with a butler's pantry and a freestanding tub in the master's ensuite.
Advertisement
TCC Real Estate is the agency looking after this property, and a private inspection can be requested here.
Omar and Oz (House 5)
House 5 screams luxury because not only does it have five bedrooms, three bathrooms and four car spots, but amenities you'd usually dream of finding in a resort such as a helipad, solar heated pool, Par 3 golf course, and full-sized multifunctional court for tennis, basketball, or soccer.
Ray White Sunbury is the real-estate agency looking after this property, and a private inspection can be requested here.
The winner of The Block receives $100,000 in prize money, along with whatever profit the couples' homes make on auction day. With renovations and room reveals still airing on TV, there's still some time to go until the auction and finale comes around. Until then, why not wander into the halls of these brand new homes if you've fallen in love with them and are seriously considering a new purchase?
The Block: Tree Change continues at 7:30pm on Channel 9 and 9Now.