Every Room Reveal From The Block: Tree Change

For its 18th season, The Block: Tree Change is mixing things up. Filmed in Gisborne South in Victoria’s Macedon Ranges — about 40 minutes away from Melbourne's CBD, this year's series will see five couples take their renovation skills to the countryside.
In a first for the reality show, contestants are taking on huge challenges with a 500-square metre house, tennis courts and a winery on 10 acres of land to work with, as well as 700 square metres of land in dire need of landscaping.
Among the competitors, we have Ankur and Sharon, Sarah-Jane and Tom, Dylan and Jenny, Joel and Elle, and Omar and Osman (Oz). As far as the judges, fans will be happy to see favourites Shaynna Blaze, Neale Whitaker and Darren Palmer return back in 2022, ready to read a room, if you know what we mean.
But while we love a bit of reality drama and the DIY tips we pick up, as interior buffs, what we really tune in for are those captivating room reveals. From derelict ruins to architectural marvels, we've seen some incredible before and afters from the show. And for this year, we're hoping that the bigger space gives way to bigger ideas.
To get a closer look at the weekly room reveals, we've dropped close-up snaps of the end results in all their glory.
Up first? The House Decider challenge. Scroll on for the renovations that kick the season off.
Want more? Get Refinery29 Australia’s best stories delivered to your inbox each week. Sign up here!
Want more? Get Refinery29 Australia’s best stories delivered to your inbox each week. Sign up here!