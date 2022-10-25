Which Team On The Block Won’t Finish Before Auction Time?

As more room renovations are completed on The Block: Tree Change, we know the grand finale creeping closer. However, if host Scott Cam's latest comments are anything to go by, it seems one or even more teams may not actually complete their renos by the end of the season in time for the highly-anticipated inspections and auctions.
"I reckon there's at least one team, maybe two, who won't finish," the 59-year-old Gold Logie winner told TV Week magazine.
Cam explained that one of the biggest challenges teams face is juggling all variables — following the rules, managing the provided budget, communicating with tradespeople and planning to deadlines in order to make sure renovations and home decor touches are finished on time. With this year's cast all approaching the house transformations differently, it's still up in the air as to who will definitely complete all the rooms and who won't.
"As I've always said, I only need one team to finish to prove that it was possible to do and at least one team will finish, so I'm off the hook, but with the others, it's a matter of being realistic about what they can afford and what they can achieve," he said.
This year the Channel Nine reality TV show has shifted its focus from the city to the country, with filming taking place in Gisborne South in Victoria’s Macedon Ranges, 40 minutes from Melbourne.
The winner of The Block receives $100,000 in prize money, along with whatever profit the couples' homes make on auction day. The five pairs on The Block in 2022 are Sarah-Jane and Tom, Dylan and Jenny, Sharon and Ankur, Omar and Oz, and Rachel and Ryan, who replaced Elle Ferguson and Joel Patfull.
This season hasn't aired without some hiccups ranging from feuds to money dramas and even building issues. Earlier this week Cam issued an apology to Omar and Oz after they were informed that they wouldn't be able to present to the judges a completed work-from-home space like the other teams, through no fault of their own. It turns out The Block's builders ran out of time to finish the roof of the shed due to unfavourable weather.
"On a personal note, I want to apologise to Omar and Oz on behalf of The Block," Cam said on the show. "What with the rain we’ve had over the last month, we were unable to finish your shed — and therefore, you were unable to finish your room. So for that, we say sorry."
He explained to the contestants that judges had been instructed to judge the room as though it was actually finished, given the half-done renovation wasn't the fault of Omar and Oz themselves.
With renovations and room reveals still airing on TV, there's still some time to go until the auction and finale come around. In the meantime, we can keep seeing how each team is tracking. Considering the show has already been pre-filmed up until the auctions, Cam's cryptic predictions about a team not finishing may very well play out to be true.