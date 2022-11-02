The Mystery Around Scott Cam’s House On The Block: Tree Change

The Block: Tree Change has been a season filled with firsts for the popular renovations show that's in its 18th season this year. Not only has the program ditched the city for the country, but host Scott Cam has joined the contestants in revamping a house of his own.
As the finale gets closer, speculation has mounted about what will happen to the luxurious homestead that Cam has worked on over the past 12 weeks. Now, a little known fact has been revealed about who actually owns the property and what happens to it at the grand finale auctions.
Refinery29 Australia understands that the house renovated by the Gold Logie winner is not owned by him, but rather by Channel 9, which airs the reality TV show.
The network won't be putting the house up for sale at the auctions on Sunday, November 6 alongside the contestants' five properties. It will likely be sold at a later date, but the network has kept tight-lipped on what it will be used for until then.
During a recent episode of The Block's official podcast, Cam told co-host Shelley Craft that some people had been asking his wife whether their family was relocating to Gisborne South in Victoria’s Macedon Ranges, where The Block properties are this year.
"We have to explain to everyone that it belongs to the network – I just built it as my house," he explained. "I would love to live there, but my family is based in Sydney. I built it for some other lucky family to live in."
According to news.com.au, Craft has said that she saw a direct message from a local woman asking if she could have her wedding snaps taken at the four-bedroom house, and that the show's producers agreed. Whether this could become a way in which the space is regularly utilised until its sale is yet to be seen.
This season, Cam was tasked with the challenge of transforming a historic weatherboard house built in 1866 by Scottish immigrant Joseph McGeorge. It hasn't been lived in for 25 years, and the renovated result includes a master bedroom and walk-in-robe, master ensuite, three guest bedrooms, two guest ensuites, main bathroom, kitchen, living and dining room, kitchenette and study, a powder room, a mudroom/laundry and a shed with a 'man cave', media room, work from home space, a pool and a cabana made using a 3D printer.
Meanwhile the five teams on The Block had to revamp their own 500-square metre homesteads in the regional spot 40 minutes from Melbourne. Each house has five bedrooms, three bathrooms and four parking spots, with whopping price guides of $4 million to $4.4 million ahead of the auctions.
The five pairs on The Block in 2022 are Sarah-Jane and Tom, Dylan and Jenny, Sharon and Ankur, Omar and Oz, and Rachel and Ryan, who replaced Elle Ferguson and Joel Patfull. The winner of The Block will receive $100,000 in prize money, along with whatever profit the couple's home makes on auction day.
The Block: Tree Change grand finale airs on Sunday, November 6 at 7pm on Channel 9 and 9Now.