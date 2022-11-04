What Is The Block: Tree Change Auction Order For Finale Night?

Following three months of non-stop renovations for the teams on The Block: Tree Change, it all comes down to show's grand finale auctions on Sunday night.
Each team will put their transformed property up for sale, and apart from the differences in design, home decor and building quality, there's one other factor that will influence how much the houses sell for — the auction order.
After receiving the highest total room reveals score this season, Melbourne couple Tom and Sarah-Jane have landed the massive advantage of choosing the order in which teams' houses go up for auction on finals night.
Advertisement
While it's definitely played a huge part in the amount of profit past winners have made at The Block auctions, plumber Tom says he's not leaning into the pressure.
"At the end of the day it’s a game, and we’ve got to look after ourselves so we’ll just see what our agents recommend closer to the auction and just run it that way," he told told 9Entertainment.
"There’s 20 different ways you could do it and there’s no right or wrong way. It all just comes down to hopefully putting yourself in the best possible position, and hopefully a couple of people fighting over your house, so that’s all you can do."
Tom and Sarah-Jane will decide on the auction order once they know the reserve amounts on each house. But they have a fair idea of where they'll position themselves in the lineup, after having noticed in previous seasons that those who go second or third often win or finish as runner-up.
"We’re going to either go second or third in the auction order – that won’t change," said Sarah-Jane.
Tom and Sarah-Jane came onto the Channel 9 reality TV show with some trade experience and the strategy to divide and conquer the workload. Tom is a plumber and said prior to the show that he "could work 24 hours a day", while social worker Sarah-Jane said she would focus on being the stylist and shopper throughout the build.
Advertisement
The other pairs are Sharon and Ankur, Dylan and Jenny, Omar and Oz, and Rachel and Ryan, who replaced Elle Ferguson and Joel Patfull, while the hosts of the show are Scott Cam and Shelley Craft.
This year each team had to revamp their own 500-square metre homesteads in Gisborne South in Victoria’s Macedon Ranges, 40 minutes from Melbourne. Each house has five bedrooms, three bathrooms and four parking spots, with whopping price guides of $4 million to $4.4 million ahead of the auctions.
The Block: Tree Change grand finale airs on Sunday, November 6 at 7pm on Channel 9 and 9Now.