The 1 Major Rule On The Block That Host Scott Cam Wants To Change

Like any other competition, The Block has its own set of rules that contestants must follow throughout filming.
And after a very eventful season of The Block: Tree Change featuring feuds & money dramas, host Scott Cam has revealed there's one major rule he'll be pushing to change.
Speaking on The Block's official podcast, the 59-year-old Gold Logie winner said there needs to be a new rule in place so the cast don't continuously spend beyond their budget.
"They just keep spending. Shell, I think we might have to change the rules next year," he told co-host Shelley Craft, who was somewhat surprised by Cam's suggestion given the already stringent restrictions imposed on contestants' spending habits this year.
"We’ve already reduced the budget so they only get what they can spend that week," she said. "Remember when they used to get the entire budget upfront, and some of them would blow that by week four? At least with these guys, they’re only blowing the week that they’ve got. What else can you do?"
"Well, they only get, say, $25,000 for a bathroom. But they might spend $35,000 – and then the bill comes in the following week," Cam responded, explaining he'll be chatting to the producers about how to address this.
"I’m going to have a meeting about this. I’ve already discussed it with some people… We’re going to have a meeting, and I don’t know what we’re going to do. We’re going to make some changes."
Cam didn't indicate what the new rule could possibly be, but his concerns come after a series of scenarios this year where teams went well beyond their budget during renovations.
Earlier this season contestants Sharon Johal and Ankur Dogra were cut off from extra money after over-spending $53,000.
"You guys have an encyclopaedia of unpaid bills," Cam said to the couple on the show. "You're spending money as if you think Channel 9 is going to give you some more money."
Cam decided to cut off their accounts and cancel their credit cards, and it meant that their renovation decisions needed to go through him and Jo from finance for approval.
Meanwhile, Omar and OZ were served a penalty for breaking the rule that only permitted contestants to land a discount of no more than 50% on any trade goods. Judge Shaynna Blaze had noticed a baby grand piano which usually retails at $36,000, however Omar revealed the pair nabbed the piano for just $7,500.
After three months of renovations, the five teams on The Block will truly feel the pressure at the grand finale auctions on Sunday, November 6. This season has focused on five properties in Gisborne South in Victoria’s Macedon Ranges, 40 minutes from Melbourne.
The winner of The Block receives $100,000 in prize money, along with whatever profit the couples' homes make on auction day. Good luck to the teams: Sarah-Jane and Tom, Dylan and Jenny, Sharon and Ankur, Omar and Oz, and Rachel and Ryan, who replaced Elle Ferguson and Joel Patfull.
The Block: Tree Change grand finale airs on Sunday, November 6 at 7pm on Channel 9 and 9Now.