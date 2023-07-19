ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Entertainment

The 20 Most Beautiful Bathrooms We’ve Ever Seen On The Block

Nina Miyashita
ADVERTISEMENT
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Channel Nine
When we think about interior styling and design, we probably think of the bedrooms, living rooms, dining rooms and even kitchens as the best rooms to play with decor. But our bathrooms are an often overlooked space that actually has a lot of potential — and The Block knows this all too well.
Bathrooms (guest ensuites, main bedroom ensuites and primary bathrooms) are a big deal on The Block and can be some of the most interesting and unique rooms in the house. In the same way that you can opt for minimalism or maximalism, bold or simple accents, in other areas in your house, the series shows you how you can best apply themes and aesthetics to your bathroom too.
Whether it's in the big, structural elements such as the architecture, or in the small details like the styling and decoration, The Block is a great place for bathroom design inspiration.
Featuring everything from salmon-coloured tiles and brass gold bathtubs to quartz crystals and house plants, ahead are the 20 best, and most beautiful, bathrooms we've ever seen in 20 years of The Block.
Want more? Get Refinery29 Australia’s best stories delivered to your inbox each week. Sign up here!
ADVERTISEMENT

More from TV

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT