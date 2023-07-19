The 20 Most Beautiful Bathrooms We’ve Ever Seen On The Block

ADVERTISEMENT
Bathrooms (guest ensuites, main bedroom ensuites and primary bathrooms) are a big deal on The Block and can be some of the most interesting and unique rooms in the house. In the same way that you can opt for minimalism or maximalism, bold or simple accents, in other areas in your house, the series shows you how you can best apply themes and aesthetics to your bathroom too.
Whether it's in the big, structural elements such as the architecture, or in the small details like the styling and decoration, The Block is a great place for bathroom design inspiration.
Featuring everything from salmon-coloured tiles and brass gold bathtubs to quartz crystals and house plants, ahead are the 20 best, and most beautiful, bathrooms we've ever seen in 20 years of The Block.