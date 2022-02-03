The Best Plants To Keep In Your Bathroom, According To An Expert

If you've spent any time on Instagram or watched even one YouTube beauty tutorial, you may have noticed that all the coolest women seem to have plants in their bathrooms. Naturally, these green-draped self-care oases are a source of envy for anyone who considers their daily skincare routine to be an almost spiritual practice, but how do you know if the plants you're bringing into your bathroom are actually good for that specific space? Nothing will kill your calming-chic vibe like a bunch of dead plants, which is why we enlisted the help of Joyce Mast, Bloomscape's Plant Mom, and her over 40 years of horticulture and floriculture experience.
According to Mast, when it comes to picking plants that will thrive in your bathroom, you should look for ones that like extra moisture and can handle lower light. Aside from simply contributing to enviable Instagram photos and making your bathroom a more serene spot, Plant Mom points out that there are other advantages to putting plants in this particular room. "Another benefit of having plants in your bathroom is their ability to reduce the excess ambient moisture which can prevent mould and mildew issues," she explains. They can also purify the air, Mast says, which can make your bathroom even more of a haven.
Ahead, Mast shares some of these moisture-loving, low-light-utilising indoor plants that will be amazing additions to your bathroom. She even relays some tips on how to take care of these bathroom plants.