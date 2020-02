The Best Plants To Keep In Your Bathroom, According To An Expert

If you've spent any time on Instagram or watched even one YouTube beauty tutorial , you may have noticed that all the coolest women seem to have plants in their bathrooms . Naturally, these green-draped self-care oases are a source of envy for anyone who considers their daily skincare routine to be an almost spiritual practice , but how do you know if the plants you're bringing into your bathroom are actually good for that specific space? Nothing will kill your calming-chic vibe like a bunch of dead plants, which is why we enlisted the help of Joyce Mast, Bloomscape's Plant Mom , and her over 40 years of horticulture and floriculture experience.