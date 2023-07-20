ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Entertainment

The 20 Best-Ever Kitchens On The Block Will Inspire Your Next Renovation

Nina Miyashita
ADVERTISEMENT
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Channel Nine
Kitchens are often regarded as the centre of the home. The bedroom may be where we sleep and the bathroom may be where we bathe, but the kitchen is the most social space in our homes, where we prepare food, entertain and spend time with our families and friends.
So, it makes sense that renovating and designing this space to be at its best is so crucial — and so much fun as well. Across the 20 years of The Block, we've seen so many different kinds of kitchen designs and decor styles.
From the ultra-modern to the glamorous, and even rustic, we've seen it all — and we've loved so many of them for their different vibes and aesthetics. So, for anyone planning on doing a renovation or redesign of their kitchen, big or small, The Block is undoubtedly one of the best places to get inspiration.
Ahead, are 20 of the best kitchens we've ever seen on The Block to get you excited and inspired for your next kitchen reno.
Want more? Get Refinery29 Australia’s best stories delivered to your inbox each week. Sign up here!
ADVERTISEMENT

More from TV

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT