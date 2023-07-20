The 20 Best-Ever Kitchens On The Block Will Inspire Your Next Renovation

ADVERTISEMENT
So, it makes sense that renovating and designing this space to be at its best is so crucial — and so much fun as well. Across the 20 years of The Block, we've seen so many different kinds of kitchen designs and decor styles.
From the ultra-modern to the glamorous, and even rustic, we've seen it all — and we've loved so many of them for their different vibes and aesthetics. So, for anyone planning on doing a renovation or redesign of their kitchen, big or small, The Block is undoubtedly one of the best places to get inspiration.
Ahead, are 20 of the best kitchens we've ever seen on The Block to get you excited and inspired for your next kitchen reno.