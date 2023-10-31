Reserve Prices & A Return Bidder: Everything We Know About The Block 2023 Auction

House Four is where the house reserves get a bit more interesting. Steph and Gian, the youngest couple on The Block, got off to a bit of a shaky start on the show, missing the brief for the first challenge and then parting ways with their builder. Unfortunately for the NSW couple, agents are predicting that their house will sell for between $2.2 million to $2.4 million, so here's hoping the reserve price reflects this lower figure, too.