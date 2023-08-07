The Voice‘s Ezra Williams Is Ready To Step Out Of Her Famous Sister’s Shadow

Reality talent shows have the potential to truly catapult one's entertainment career, and no one knows that better than Ezra Williams. The 28-year-old is set to audition on The Voice Australia 2023, with high hopes to forge a professional musical path after witnessing the success of her sisters.
Emily Williams is a name etched in the minds of most original Australian Idol viewers. Not only did she finish as runner-up on Australian Idol in 2005, but she happens to be Ezra's sister. Their other sister, Lavina, was also a contestant on Australian Idol in 2006.
With a wealth of knowledge about the reality TV scene and how the music biz works, Ezra is keen to not necessarily just follow in her sisters' footsteps, but use their experiences as inspiration to make her own mark in the music world.
"The reason why I auditioned was because I know that The Voice is such a great opportunity for singers like me," Ezra tells Refinery29 Australia. "I also come from a family of singers so I thought, why not take this opportunity and run with it?"
Growing up in a Christian household in New Zealand, the rising star says she listened to a lot of gospel music in her childhood, which helped spark her interest in the performing arts. She started off with dancing, before moving into singing, and comes to The Voice Blind Auditions with a wealth of experience in musical theatre.
Not only did Ezra's famous sisters inspire her to audition, but they had some valuable advice before she took to the stage to perform for The Voice coaches, Jessica Mauboy, Rita Ora, Guy Sebastian and Jason Derulo.
"They definitely had an impact on me auditioning as well because they know exactly how it happens and how to deal with any outcome," says Ezra.
"I think Lavina said one thing to me. She was like, 'This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity'. So I really just took that on board and I think that's what made it really fun."
However, things have changed in the industry since 18 years ago. While Australian Idol recently returned to screens after a 14-year hiatus, Ezra decided to audition for The Voice instead.
Ezra says there wasn't a clearly deliberated reason why she chose The Voice over Australian Idol, but she admits there's a magical appeal about The Voice's audition process that's unlike any other show. Not only do the judges listen to contestants without seeing their faces, but the contestants then get the chance to choose which coach's team they'll join.
"I like the anticipation you feel from the chairs turning," she laughs. "The hype around it is more exhilarating. I also think there's a huge difference between Australian Idol and The Voice because, in The Voice, it's the person that's auditioning who gets to choose, not the other way around."
Of the four coaches on the Channel 7 show this year, Ezra was particularly eager to audition in front of Jessica Mauboy. After all, Mauboy was in the girl band, Young Divas, alongside Ezra's sister Emily back in the day.
"It's very inspiring, especially for the younger generation," she says, explaining this representation will remind "kids and people of colour who want to pursue music that they can do it too".
"It almost felt like I was singing for another sister and family member because she's worked with both of my sisters," Ezra reflects. "I think it was still nerve-racking because I'm a huge fan of hers."
It's not lost on Ezra, that she can make an impact as a woman of colour auditioning on a national stage to a coaching panel made up of all people of colour.
@ezrawilliamsofficial can you guess my blind song? @The Voice Australia Tune in tonight on @7plus for my Blinds Audition! #thevoiceau#blinds#fypシ ♬ original sound - Ezra Williams ✨️
When her Blind Audition on The Voice airs tonight, Ezra promises to belt out her highest notes to a famous female-led song that's a mix of pop and R&B. As for the genres she typically gravitates to overall, Ezra proves her versatility as a musician, citing R&B, pop, soul, house, funk, and pop rock.
Regardless of what happens at the audition, Ezra sees a growing music career in her future. The dream is to tour with her own music, dabble in writing gospel music, and of course, be a role model in any way she can.
"That is the thing that will bring me most joy — getting a message from anyone saying, 'I saw you and I decided to start singing again or to use my voice'. I think that's the real joy of it."
The Voice Australia continues tonight at 7pm on Channel 7 and 7plus.