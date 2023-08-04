Your Most-Asked Questions About The Voice Australia Answered

With a star-studded coaching panel and a new lineup of singing hopefuls, The Voice Australia promises to unearth fresh musical talent in a way that's different from every other singing show. From the dramatic turning of the judges' chairs at the Blind Auditions, to the entertaining battle rounds later in the competition, the program has built up a dedicated following over the years, and it's easy to see why.
This year, Jessica Mauboy, Rita Ora, Guy Sebastian and Jason Derulo will coach the contestants through the unique experience, with the winner pocketing a huge cash prize and getting a head start on their budding music career.
But like any other reality TV show, there are parts of it that we don't get to see, leaving us all wondering what happens beyond the dazzling stage performances and judges' on-air critiques.
Who chooses the songs that contestants sing at the Blind Auditions?
There are some spectacular tunes belted out at the Blind Auditions, which manage to sweep the judges (and viewers) off their feet. It turns out that the auditioning artists actually get some help with their song choices. They work with show's music team in the lead up to the Blind Auditions to choose a song which will give them the best chance of turning a chair around.
When it comes to the actual audition, they are supported on stage by The Voice band which plays the background music.
Who chooses the songs that contestants sing in the competition?
After getting to know their team members and what their strengths and genre preferences are, the coaches have the opportunity to choose the songs performed by the contestants.
Where do the contestants stay while filming is taking place?
Like many reality TV shows, the artists on The Voice are provided accommodation for the duration of filming. For this season, the show will be shot in Sydney. If a contestant already lives in Sydney, they are permitted to stay at home until the later phases of the competition.
How long does an average episode of The Voice take to film?
When it comes to the Blind Auditions, there are a lot of people to capture on camera. Filming takes place across two sessions a day from approximately 10am to 2:30pm, and a second session from around 4pm to 8:30pm.
What do contestants typically do when they're not filming?
In the downtime between filming, artists often practise their songs, connect with family and hang out with their fellow castmates.
How often do the contestants rehearse?
The Voice contestants do daily vocal workshops with the show's music team, and are also expected to rehearse in mentoring sessions with their coaches, as well as in their downtime.
Can contestants use social media and communicate with the outside world during filming?
While some reality shows restrict contestants from social media access or speaking to close ones during filming, The Voice is very different. Artists use their social media and often have friends and family watching their initial Blind Auditions. However, the actual reveal showing that they have made it through to the next round and are taking part in the show happens when network promos start, or as they partake in publicity interviews closer to the show's launch.
Essentially, contestants are not allowed to discuss how far they make it in the competition until after their final episode has gone to air, so there are no spoilers for the audience.
How much time do contestants get to spend with their coaches when cameras aren't rolling?
The answer to this question varies, as it's really up to the individual coaches depending on factors such as scheduling. Of course, the coaches are all invested in the success of their team members, and any extra time they spend together is a big win for the contestants.
How many dress rehearsals are there?
Each artist gets a soundcheck and vocal workshop before their Blind audition, which is pretty cool considering it's often their first time performing in front of celebrities, as well as on national TV!
During the later phases of the competition, cast members get staging and soundcheck rehearsals as well as a camera rehearsal and a full dress rehearsal on the morning of the recorded shows.
Who dresses the contestants?
Contestants wear their own clothes to the Blind Auditions, but if they make it past that round, they are professionally styled for later performances in the series.
Who dresses the coaches?
The coaches are dressed by the show's stylists, with bold blazers, bright dresses and statement accessories definitely a part of this year's outfits if recent promos are anything to go by.
Is there an age limit to apply for The Voice?
The Voice Australia is open to auditions from people of all ages, however production assesses applicants on a case-by-case basis, and won't put an artist on the stage if they don’t believe they're ready.
The Voice Australia premiere on Sunday, August 6 at 7pm on Channel 7 and 7plus.