Where Are All The Voice Australia Winners Now?

There are plenty of talent shows out there, but the charm of The Voice Australia has always been its ability to uncover fresh vocal talent in its entertaining blind auditions.
The reality TV program returns to screens in 2023 with season 12, and you can bet that there will be more dramatic chair-turning as a new batch of music hopefuls belt out the high notes for the coaching panel.
Speaking of the coaches, Rita Ora, Jessica Mauboy, Guy Sebastian and Jason Derulo will be listening out for the next big music star. It's only fitting given their own huge musical success to date. After all, Sebastian and Mauboy were discovered on rival talent show Australian Idol, and join the ranks of many reality show-turned chart toppers who credit their careers to a humble start on national TV.
On that note, we've decided to take a look back at how the careers of previous The Voice winners have turned out, and see where they are now, after finding fame on the show.