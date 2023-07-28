The Most Memorable Moments In Logies History

Known as Australian TV's night of nights, the TV Week Logie Awards is far more than just an evening where trophies are handed out.
It's not only an opportunity for stars of the silver screen to come together to celebrate, but a chance for us viewers to cheer on our favourite actors and TV personalities, who keep us entertained on a regular basis.
Eyeing celebrity style on the Logies red carpet is always a shameless guilty pleasure, and anticipating who will win the Gold Logie is another unquestionable highlight. But nothing sits more firmly in our memories than a mix of the heartfelt acceptance speeches — as well as the more controversial ones.
With the countdown until the 2023 TV Week Logie Awards well underway, we decided to take a look at some of the most iconic Logies moments that remind us why the awards show is an unmissable watch.
From Waleed Aly's iconic 2016 Gold Logie acceptance speech about diversity to Julia Morris forgetting to read out the nominees, there's a long list of gems that will take you down Logies memory lane. Enjoy!
Waleed Aly's Speech About Racism
When he won the Gold Logie in 2016, The Project's Waleed Aly made a powerful acceptance speech that touched on race and representation.
"Someone who is in this room — and I'm not going to use the name they use in the industry — came up to me, introduced themselves and said, 'I really hope you win. My name is Mustafa. But I can't use that name because I won't get a job,'" Aly said on stage.
"He's here tonight. And it matters to people like that that I am here. I know it's not because of me. I know that. But if tonight means anything, it's that the Australian public, our audience, as far as they're concerned, there is absolutely no reason why that can't change."
When Kylie Minogue Becomes The Youngest Gold Logie Winner
These days she's known for hitting the high notes. But Kylie Minogue shone on our small screens as Charlene Robinson on the iconic soap opera Neighbours from 1986 to 1988.
In 1988, at the age of just 19, Minogue won the Gold Logie and became the youngest person to take home the top gong. She also scored the awards for Most Popular Actress and Most Popular Music Video.
Miranda Tapsell's Call For More Diversity
First Nations actor Miranda Tapsell won two Logie awards in 2015: Most Popular New Talent and the Graham Kennedy Award For Most Outstanding New Talent.
During her acceptance speech, the Larrakia and Tiwi woman spoke about how her character Martha, from Channel 9 drama series Love Child, reached the hearts of many Indigenous women.
"Many ladies can relate to Martha but there is something really special about reaching the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women who had experiences like the girls in Love Child,” she told the audience.
"So if viewers clearly love seeing this, why deprive them of that? Put more beautiful people of colour on TV and connect viewers in ways which transcend race and unite us. That’s the real Team Australia."
One Direction Melts Hearts
British boy band One Direction sent teenage fans and excited TV stars alike into an absolute frenzy when they attended the 2012 Logies.
Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson performed their hit What Makes You Beautiful at Aussie TV's big night.
Carrie Bickmore's Beanies 4 Brain Cancer Speech
There wasn't a dry eye in the room when Carrie Bickmore won the coveted Gold Logie in 2015.
Wearing a beanie up on stage when accepting her award, the-then host of The Project brought attention to brain cancer, to which she lost her husband Greg Lange in 2010. She asked viewers to wear a beanie the next day and share a photo with the hashtag #beaniesforbraincancer to support those suffering from brain cancer.
"I know that people watch TV and they think that we are just faces who, you know, get to spend hours in hair and makeup and have these really awesome jobs but we also have our own stories and our own challenges," she said.
"Work has been an incredible escape and an incredible outlet for me over many, many, many years and I want to dedicate this award tonight to anyone that is going through a really shit time right now... anyone that is supporting someone through a really tough time right now. Please believe that there will be a brighter day for you."
Joan Rivers Goes Off Script
American comedian and actor Joan Rivers raised eyebrows in 2016 when she appeared on stage alongside fellow presenter, Richard Wilkins.
"I know you're all famous, I know I'm sitting with important people but I don't know who you are!" she told the live audience filled with members of the Aussie TV industry.
"They don't know who the shit I am... I don't know why I'm here! I don't know why the fuck I'm here!"
Tony Armstrong's Acknowledgement Of The Yugambeh People
At the 2023 Logie Awards in Queensland, Tony Armstrong, who's of Barrabinya descent, was the first person on the night (40 minutes in) to open with an Acknowledgement of the Yugambeh people when he presented an award alongside Dylan Alcott.
"To be honest, having an Indigenous man and a guy in a wheelchair up here, on commercial TV... We’ve got a long way to go, but it’s massive," Alcott then said, referring to the industry's increasing efforts to reflect Australia's diversity.
Molly Meldrum Crashes Samuel Johnson's Gold Logies Speech
Actor Samuel Johnson was as gracious as ever when he won the Gold Logie in 2017 for his portrayal of iconic music host, Molly Meldrum in the Molly TV series.
But things got a bit awkward when Meldrum himself followed Johnson onto stage, before interrupting the actor's acceptance speech with an expletive-laden story and telling Johnson to stop saying 'umm' and 'ah'.
Lorrae Desmond Becomes The First Woman To Win A Gold Logie
It was 1962 when Lorrae Desmond won Gold thanks to her program The Lorrae Desmond Show, which aired from 1960 to 1964 on the ABC.
She went on to portray Shirley Gilroy in the long-running series A Country Practice in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The actor, who passed away in 2021, will always be remembered thanks to her historic Logies win and the exceptional screen legacy she's left behind.
Julia Morris Announces The Winner Too Early
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! star Julia Morris was in charge of announcing the winner of of the Outstanding Entertainment Program category at the 2015 Logies.
But things didn't go to plan when the comedian forgot to announce the nominees first, instead going straight to the winner announcement and revealing the singing show The Voice as the award recipient.
"Did I forget to talk about the nominees?" she then said. "It’s live. Don’t tell anyone. We can cut it out later. We’re going to talk about the nominees later when I am in really big trouble. It’s just inappropriate to talk about who they are now, isn’t it?"
Dylan Alcott Talks About Disability Representation
Tennis player and disability advocate Dylan Alcott had an important message about the representation of people with a disability on TV at the 2019 Logies.
"This award means a lot to me, because I used to absolutely hate having a disability," he said during his acceptance speech when he won the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent.
"I've been in a wheelchair my whole life. I hated it. One of the reasons I hated it was because when I turned on the TV I never saw anybody like me.
"When I did see someone like me, it was a road safety ad where someone drink drives has a car accident and the next scene is someone like me, whose life is over. I was like 'That's not my life.' I want to get a job on TV. I love sharing stories. Also, to show that people with disability can be talented, funny, humorous, just normal people enjoying their lives."
Michael Bublé Dances With Delta Goodrem
Talk about a super cute on-stage moment! When performing his sweet tune, It's A Beautiful Day at the 2004 Logies, Canadian musician Michael Buble walked up to Delta Goodrem in the audience, grabbing her hand and whisking her onto the stage for a boogie.
The 2023 TV Week Logie Awards will air from 7pm on Sunday, July 30 on Channel 7 and 7plus. Keep an eye out for Refinery29 Australia's coverage here on-site and on TikTok.