Seeing these two together is just the epitome of all that's good in the world. Opening with an Acknowledgement of the Yugambeh people (Tony was the first presenter of the night to do so on the stage... 40 minutes in), Armstrong and Alcott drew attention to their mere presence on the main stage. "To be honest, having an Indigenous man and a guy in a wheelchair up here, on commercial TV... We’ve got a long way to go, but it’s massive", Alcott said. Tony joked that between the two of them, they have four gold medals, 15 singles major trophies, and also the title of the first man to win a Golden Slam, alluding to all of Alcott's phenomenal achievements (sorry, Tony). An important moment that highlighted the need for diversity and inclusion on our screens. Take note, Logies.