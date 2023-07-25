The 2023 Gold Logie Winner Predictions Are In

With just a few sleeps to go until the 2023 TV Week Logie Awards, speculation is rife surrounding who will win the coveted Gold Logie. The top gong is awarded each year to the Most Popular Personality on Australian TV, with the public ultimately casting votes for their favourite to win.
This year, there are seven nominees up for the Gold Logie, consisting of three women and four men. They are I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! host Julia Morris, former 7:30 Report host Leigh Sales, Sonia Kruger who hosts The Voice, Dancing With The Stars and Big Brother, Lego Masters host Hamish Blake, The Bachelor and The Masked Singer host Osher Günsberg, Mystery Road: Origin actor Mark Coles Smith, and Shaun Micaellef from Shaun Micallef’s Mad as Hell.
As a two-time Gold Logie winner already, Hamish Blake has been tipped as the favourite to take home the award. According to betting agency Sportsbet, the 41-year-old's odds sit at $1.37, while Sonia Kruger and Leigh Sales sit equally at $7.50.
Julia Morris is at $15 and Shaun Micallef sits at $17, while the chances look rather slim for Mark Coles Smith and Osher Günsberg who both sit at $21.
However, with viewers having the chance to cast their votes for their fave, it's still anyone's game at this point and we could be in for a surprise.
Comedian Blake, who won the Gold Logie in 2012 and 2022, doesn't think his chances look that great this time around. He's hoping that the ABC's Leigh Sales takes home the shiny trophy.
"I do get the sense I’ll be the guy to hand it over this time, which I’m happy to do," Blake told The Daily Telegraph.
"I mean, I’ll be voting for Leigh Sales — I think we all will be. Leigh and I bonded over our love of Survivor and I think she’d be happy to have that alliance heading into voting."
Meanwhile, Channel 7 personality Kruger just hopes that a woman wins this year, telling the publication, "I’d love to see one of the girls take it out".
While Australian TV's faced plenty of scrutiny over the years when it comes to representation, the tide is slowly shifting. Each female Gold Logie nominee is over the age of 50 this year, and one Indigenous person (Mark Coles Smith) is also up for the award.
For the first time in 11 years, the 2023 Logies will have a host in Have You Been Paying Attention? star and Chinese Australian comedian Sam Pang. Taking place at The Star in Sydney on Sunday, July 30, some of the biggest names in Australian TV will walk the red carpet to celebrate the industry's night of nights.
The complete list of nominees is below:
Most Popular Awards
TV WEEK GOLD LOGIE for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television
Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network
Julia Morris, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! & Taskmaster, Network 10
Leigh Sales, 730 Report, ABC
Mark Coles Smith, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC
Osher Günsberg, The Bachelors Australia & The Masked Singer Australia, Network 10
Shaun Micallef, Shaun Micallef’s Mad as Hell, ABC
Sonia Kruger, The Voice, Dancing with the Stars & Big Brother, Seven Network
Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter
Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network
Julia Morris, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! & Taskmaster, Network 10
Scott Cam, The Block, 9Network
Shaun Micallef, Shaun Micallef’s Mad as Hell, ABC
Sonia Kruger, The Voice, Dancing with the Stars & Big Brother, Seven Network
Tony Armstrong, A Dog’s World with Tony Armstrong, ABC
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Most Popular Actor
James Stewart, Home and Away, Seven Network
Lincoln Younes, After The Verdict, Last King of The Cross & Barons, 9Network, Paramount+ & ABC
Mark Coles Smith, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC
Patrick Brammall, Colin from Accounts & Summer Love, BINGE & ABC
Ray Meagher, Home and Away, Seven Network
Sam Neill, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Most Popular Actress
Ada Nicodemou, Home and Away, Seven Network
Celeste Barber, Wellmania, Netflix
Emily Symons, Home and Away, Seven Network
Julia Zemiro, Fisk Season 2, ABC
Kitty Flanagan, Fisk Season 2, ABC
Lynne McGranger, Home and Away, Seven Network
Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent
Amy Shark, Australian Idol, Seven Network
Ayesha Madon, Heartbreak High, Netflix
Chloe Hayden, Heartbreak High, Netflix
Flex Mami, Love Island Australia, 9Network
Kween Kong, RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, Stan
Lilliana Bowrey, Surviving Summer, Netflix
Most Popular Drama Series, Miniseries or Telemovie
Heartbreak High, Netflix
Home and Away, Seven Network
Mystery Road: Origin, ABC
Savage River, ABC
The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE
Underbelly: Vanishing Act, 9Network
Most Popular Entertainment Program
AGT, Seven Network
Gogglebox Australia, FOXTEL & Network 10
Gruen, ABC
Hard Quiz, ABC
LEGO® Masters Australia, 9Network
The Voice, Seven Network
Most Popular Current Affairs Program
60 Minutes, 9Network
7.30, ABC
A Current Affair, 9Network
Australian Story, ABC
Foreign Correspondent, ABC
Four Corners, ABC
Most Popular Comedy Program
Fisk Series 2, ABC
Have You Been Paying Attention?, Network 10
Shaun Micallef's Mad as Hell, ABC
The Front Bar, Seven Network
The Hundred with Andy Lee, 9Network
Wellmania, Netflix
Most Popular Reality Program
Farmer Wants A Wife, Seven Network
Hunted Australia, Network 10
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10
Married at First Sight, 9Network
MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites, Network 10
The Block, 9Network
Most Popular Lifestyle Program
A Dog's World With Tony Armstrong, ABC
Back Roads, ABC
Better Homes and Gardens, Seven Network
Gardening Australia, ABC
Selling Houses Australia, FOXTEL
Travel Guides, 9Network
Most Outstanding Awards
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Most Outstanding Actor
Mark Coles Smith, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC
Patrick Brammall, Colin from Accounts, BINGE
Richard Roxburgh, Bali 2002, Stan
Sam Neill, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE
Tim Draxl, In Our Blood, ABC
Tim Minchin, Upright (Season 2), FOXTEL & BINGE
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Most Outstanding Actress
Claudia Jesse, Bali 2002, Stan
Claudia Karvan, Bump Season 3, Stan
Harriet Dyer, Colin from Accounts, BINGE
Kate Mulvany, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE
Marta Dusseldorp, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE
Milly Alcock, Upright (Season 2), FOXTEL & BINGE
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Most Outstanding Supporting Actor
Alexander England, Black Snow, Stan
Arka Das, Here Out West, ABC
Clarence Ryan, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC
Hamish Michael, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE
Luke Arnold, True Colours, SBS
Thomas Weatherall, Heartbreak High, Netflix
TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE for Most Outstanding Supporting Actress
Brooke Satchwell, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE
Hayley McElhinney, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC
Miranda Otto, True Colours, SBS
Pallavi Sharda, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE
Virginia Gay, After The Verdict, 9Network
Yerin Ha, Bad Behaviour, Stan
Most Outstanding Drama Series, Miniseries or Telemovie
Black Snow, Stan
Five Bedrooms, Paramount+
In Our Blood, ABC
Mystery Road: Origin, ABC
Significant Others, ABC
The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE
Most Outstanding Entertainment Program
Gruen Nation Season 3, ABC
Hard Quiz, ABC
LEGO® Masters Australia, 9Network
RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2, Stan
The Cheap Seats, Network 10
The Masked Singer Australia, Network 10
Most Outstanding Comedy Program
Colin from Accounts, BINGE
Fisk S2, ABC
Have You Been Paying Attention?, Network 10
Shaun Micallef's Mad as Hell, ABC
Summer Love, ABC
Taskmaster, Network 10
Most Outstanding Reality Program
Australian Survivor: Heroes v Villains, Network 10
Hunted Australia, Network 10
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10
Married at First Sight, 9Network
MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites, Network 10
The Block, 9Network
Most Outstanding News Coverage or Public Affairs Report
7NEWS - Turkey Earthquake, Seven Network
A Current Affair - Seaworld Helicopter Disaster, 9Network
Foreign Correspondent - Saving the Children, ABC
Foreign Correspondent - Somalia: A Story of Survival, ABC
Four Corners - Do No Harm, ABC
Four Corners - How Many More, ABC
Most Outstanding Sports Coverage
2022 AFL Grand Final, Seven Network
2022 FIFA World Cup, SBS
2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival, Network 10
2023 Australian Open, 9Network
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, Seven Network
State of Origin, 9Network
Most Outstanding Children’s Program
Barrumbi Kids, SBS
Bluey, ABC
Crazy Fun Park, ABC
Surviving Summer, Netflix
Turn Up The Volume, ABC
Ultimate Classroom, Network 10
Most Outstanding Factual or Documentary Program
Alone Australia, SBS
Australia's Wild Odyssey, ABC
Old People's Home For Teenagers, ABC
Revealed: Trafficked, Stan
The Australian Wars, SBS
Todd Sampson’s Mirror Mirror: Love & Hate, Network 10