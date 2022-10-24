I never worried about money as a kid — it just wasn’t on my radar. I’m extremely grateful to my parents for giving us the best childhood ever. The first time I remember thinking, “Oh my god, are we in trouble?” was sometime after the 2008 economic crisis, when I was around 14. My dad was a civil engineer who built office buildings, and with no new jobs to speak of, no one wanted new office buildings built anymore. At this point, my parents started to be more transparent about money with my brother and me. We kind of had to know about it, especially as their solution was to move to Australia (which we did in 2012). But that was the only time I remember financial strain being a part of our lives. Even then, it was so inconsequential that it didn’t affect my brother or me in any big way (other than moving halfway across the world, obviously).