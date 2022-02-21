I Tried A Full Fenty Skin Routine & Here’s What’s Worth Your Money

Rihanna rarely ever misses. Whether it's expanding into fragrance or enhancing natural skin with the perfect, light and dewy foundation, it's fair to say that Fenty Beauty has truly shaken up the industry — especially when it comes to inclusivity. That's why Fenty fans everywhere were so excited for the launch of Fenty Skin, which comprises cleanser, toner, SPF moisturiser and more.
Since its inception, Fenty Skin has amassed fans in influencers, skin experts and beauty editors alike. But as well as the highs, we're all familiar with the lows of celebrity beauty lines and, since dropping, Fenty Skin has gained as much criticism as it has praise. Though the products appear in #shelfies all over Instagram, skincare obsessives have pointed out Fenty's use of fragrances and astringents like witchhazel, both of which are known to cause irritation in some people. Rihanna took to YouTube to address these concerns, explaining: "We never use more than 1% of a synthetic fragrance, and if we do, we don't hide it. You will always know about it." She also shared on Twitter that she has super sensitive skin herself and kept that at the top of her list when creating the line.
I was curious to try Fenty Skin for myself, particularly to see how it would fare on my dry and often sensitive skin. When it comes to moisturiser, I love Facetheory – my skin laps it up like it’s never been moisturised before. Would my skin like Fenty's offering just as much? Like a lot of people, my skin isn't consistently sensitive but it flares up depending on the time of the month, the amount of stress I experience and the weather, too. Could Fenty Skin become my new go-to?
Intrigued by the hype, I tried a full Fenty Skin routine for 10 days and here's what I'd recommend buying.
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.