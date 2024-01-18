I Tried A Full Fenty Skin Routine—Here’s What’s Worth Your Money

Rihanna rarely misses. Whether it's coming back to the stage while pregnant with her second child during one of the most memorable Super Bowl performances of the past few years, launching a successful lingerie label, or blowing away beauty buffs with a bestselling brand, the woman is a multitalented wonder.
While we’re yet to work out her secret formula for success, we can cop her skincare routine, so we tested out the latest and greatest launches from Fenty Skin to see which ones truly work (work, work, work, work!) and which don’t deserve our money.
Of course, as with any celebrity beauty line, the highs are joined by the lows. Since dropping, Fenty Skin has gained as much criticism as it has praise. While some skincare obsessives love the label, some have told us to take care (we’re not done with the Rihanna puns just yet) with Fenty's use of fragrances and astringents like witch hazel, both of which are known to cause irritation.
Addressing the concerns, the singer-turned-beauty-business-mogul took to Twitter to share that as someone with sensitive skin, the line was created with sensitivity as a key concern. And the Fenty Beauty website also boasts: "Any synthetic fragrance we use is less than 1 percent of the total formula."
Curious to try out Fenty Skin on our sensitive skin, we divided to conquer the cosmetic line, finding out which products should take a bow — Flash Nap Instant Revival Eye Gel-Cream, to call out just one — and which we want to regularly keep on our bathroom shelves.
