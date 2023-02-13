6 Fenty Beauty Products Rihanna Used For The Halftime Show That You’ll Adore

If you're like the rest of us that tuned in this weekend to Rihanna's concert, you were amazed not just by the singer's stage presence and pregnancy announcement, but also by her stunning makeup. Lucky for us, Fenty Beauty provided all the details on Rihanna's Halftime Show base makeup, vibrant red lip, and skin-care prep. "We wanted her beauty look to celebrate this moment and be a true reflection of her timeless beauty," Priscilla Ono, Fenty Beauty global makeup Artist, said. "And to me, there's nothing more iconic to Rihanna than her soft matte skin and a bold red lip." From the Fenty Skin bundle she used to prep and the long-wear foundation that created a perfect base to that iconic bold red liquid lipstick and the Invisimatte powder touch-up on stage, keep on scrolling to add to cart all of Rihanna's favorites — which means they're our favorites now too, right?
The Invisimatte powder is exactly what you need so you can have your very own Rihanna touch-up moment. Mattifying and pore-blurring, this refillable, universal finishing powder is the answer to all your makeup-extending prayers.
Featuring buildable medium coverage and 50 shades, this soft matte long-wear foundation ensures your face remains fresh through anything — halftime show included. Rihanna fans aren't the only vocal ones, Fenty Pro Filt'r foundation reviewers swear by it with their 8,582 reviews and 4.5- out of 5-star rating.
The perfect companion to the Pro Filt'r Foundation, the medium- to full-coverage matte concealer is creamy and crease-proof while still being light. Sounds impossible, but the 1,459 reviews and near-perfect rating prove otherwise.
Rihanna's top choice for contouring, the Fenty Match Stix stick has a weightless cream-to-powder formula that's sweat-proof and easy to blend. While RiRi's shade is Truffle, there are seven other shades to choose from, depending on your skin tone.
Of course, we'd be remiss to not mention Rihanna's iconic red lips. She wore the Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick in The MVP shade. The lipstick leaves your lips soft and smooth while giving you intense color and a velvet-matte texture that will last all day long.
Before any good long-lasting makeup comes skin care, of course. For Rihanna's base prep, she used three of Fenty Skin's bestsellers: Total Cleans'r, Fat Water Niacinamide Pore-Refining Toner, and Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer. These brightening, hydrating, and non-comedogenic products will leave your skin ready for only the smoothest of applications.
