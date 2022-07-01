‘I Need To Do Something For Myself’: Billie McKay’s ‘Very Hard’ Decision To Return To MasterChef Australia After Becoming A Mum

"But I guess [returning to MasterChef] also came at a perfect time as well. Being a new mum, it takes up a lot of your time and you put a lot of your own hobbies even and dreams aside to make sure that child is fed and watered. But I think she was at a good age where I knew I could leave her and she'd be fine. I just thought. 'Yeah, I need to do something for myself right now.'"