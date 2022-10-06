From Minoli De Silva's Sri Lankan dishes to Reynold Poernomo's exquisite desserts, MasterChef Australia has exposed us to an abundance of delicious food and entertainment over the years.
Now the popular cooking franchise is introducing a spin-off series that will focus particularly on sweet treats, and who can say no to watching delectable desserts being whipped up on reality TV?
Here is everything we know about the 2023 season of MasterChef: Dessert Masters.
Who Is In The Cast?
While previous seasons of MasterChef Australia have featured home cooks who are talented in cooking various kinds of dishes, MasterChef: Dessert Masters focuses on pastry chefs competing in the kitchen for a chance to be named Australia’s first ever 'Dessert Master'.
Advertisement
Who Are The Judges?
The judges of MasterChef: Dessert Masters haven't been confirmed yet. With regular MasterChef judges Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen expected to continue as judges on the 2023 season called MasterChef Australia: Secrets & Surprises, there may very well be a brand new panel stepping in for the spin-off. Macaron king Adriano Zumbo, pastry chef Kirsten Tibballs and former winner Emelia Jackson come to mind as potential judges.
What Is The Air Date?
MasterChef: Dessert Masters will air on Channel 10 and 10 Play in 2023 as part of a huge slate of reality TV shows for the network including The Bachelor, Australian Survivor: Heroes vs Villains, I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, The Challenge Australia and The Real Love Boat.
What Is The Prize?
The winner of MasterChef: Dessert Masters will walk away with a $100,000 cash prize.
Remember to keep checking back here as we continue updating the behind-the-scenes details about the 2023 season of MasterChef: Dessert Masters.