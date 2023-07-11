Here’s Everything We Know About The MasterChef Australia 2023 Finale

After a couple of months of pressure tests, mystery boxes and elimination challenges, we've reached the final week of the MasterChef Australia 2023 competition.
The show kicked off this year with 18 amateur home cooks; a departure from last year's revamped format of fans and favourites, where returning star Billie McKay took home the winning title.
The MasterChef grand finale is just around the corner, and contestants will cook for judges Melissa Leong, Andy Allen and Jock Zonfrillo for a chance to claim victory.
When is the MasterChef finale?
The MasterChef Australia 2023 finale airs on Sunday, July 16 at 7:30pm, on Channel 10 and 10 Play.
What is the finale prize?
The winner of MasterChef Australia takes home a quarter of a million dollars. Last year's winner Billie McKay received a monetary prize of $250,000, while runner-up Sarah Todd didn't leave empty-handed, with the judges awarding her $30,000.
How does the finale work?
The finale will come down to the final two contestants going head to head in what's usually two rounds of intense cooking that can involve a mystery box, a secret challenge, a special ingredient and the task of recreating a famous chef's signature dish.
If previous years are anything to go by, their loved ones and eliminated contestants will be watching from the gantry and be part of the filming on the day.
The final four contestants who are still in the running to land a grand final spot are Brent Draper, Rhiannon Anderson, Theo Loizou and Declan Cleary.
The rest of this year's cast has included Adi Nevgi, Alice Han, Amy Tanner, Andrea Puglisi, Antonio Cruz Vaamonde, Cath Collins, Grace Jupp, Jessica Perri, Larissa Sewell, Malissa Fedele, Phil Conway, Ralph Kahango, Robbie Cooper and Rue Mupedzi.