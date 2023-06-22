Who Wins MasterChef Australia 2023?

With less than 10 contestants remaining in the MasterChef Australia kitchen, we're getting closer and closer to the grand final. The 2023 season of the popular cooking show has not only showcased exquisite food and nail-biting challenges, but also the growing talents of amateur home cooks from various walks of life.
As they continue cooking up a storm, the question remains: who will win the $250,000 prize money at the end?
While it's still anyone's game, there are some clues we can look to — such as who's been winning challenges, and who the eliminated cast members have predicted or would like to see win the show.
So far, Phil Conway has tipped Theo Loizou as the person who could claim victory on grand finale night, telling New Idea magazine, "Theo is who I roomed with from day one so I will be backing him until the end".
Robbie Cooper told the publication that he "would love to see Declan or Rhiannon" in the final two, while Grace Jupp told Who magazine that she's backing Theo and Brent for the winner's title.
While every challenge throughout the season involves different ingredients and techniques, there are some contestants who have delivered a standout cook. Rue Mupedzi recently came out on top in the BBQ sauce challenge, with her BarbeRue Sauce even landing on shelves at Coles.
But like we said earlier, anything can happen in the MasterChef kitchen and only grand finale night will reveal all.
This year's season of MasterChef is different to last year's season MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites, which featured 12 returning contestants from previous seasons and 12 amateur home cooks.
The contestants are Adi Nevgi, Alice Han, Amy Tanner, Andrea Puglisi, Antonio Cruz Vaamonde, Brent Draper, Cath Collins, Declan Cleary, Grace Jupp, Jessica Perri, Larissa Sewell, Malissa Fedele, Phil Conway, Ralph Kahango, Rhiannon Anderson, Robbie Cooper, Rue Mupedzi and Theo Loizou.
In addition to MasterChef judges Melissa Leong, Andy Allen and Jock Zonfrillo (who recently passed away), this year there's a star-studded lineup of guest judges including Jamie Oliver, Curtis Stone, Maggie Beer, Rick Stein and Peter Gilmore.
MasterChef Australia airs Sunday to Wednesday at 7:30pm on Channel 10 and 10 Play.