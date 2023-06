MasterChef Australia’s Grace Jupp On The Struggle To Get An Endometriosis Diagnosis — & What She Did Next

Breaking the stigma right off the bat, I have always had bad menstrual periods . Each month would come around and I wondered why none of my peers disclosed to me their severe headaches, episodes of nausea and pain. I don’t doubt at all that my resilient attitude has been moulded by assuming that temporary (but, nonetheless, debilitating) pain was normal for women to frequently experience. After receiving my official endometriosis diagnosis in 2018, I somewhat sighed a breath of relief. A doctor had confirmed that what I was feeling wasn’t normal and started treating my disease. Unfortunately, the relief was temporary as within less than a year, I had exhausted most available treatments, all of which exacerbated my symptoms, landing me in the ER more nights than I care to remember.