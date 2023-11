Gareth Whitton Shares What It Means To Win Dessert Masters — & What He’s Spending The Money On

But while Whitton set out to increase his business' exposure following his stint as a guest judge on MasterChef last year, he also admits that his personal life has been enriched thanks to the friendships he formed on the show — some of which he says were "surreal" to share the kitchen with. "It was very much a 'happy to be here' moment," he says of his opportunity to cook in the Dessert Masters kitchen. "Especially around Kirsten [Tibballs] and Adriano [Zumbo] — they were actual people I looked up to as a teenager. To get into a competition alongside them was very surreal. And now, to be able to come out the other side and call them mates is really special for me."