From YouTube Fame To The Great Australian Bake Off: Natalie Tran Relishes The Sweet Taste Of TV Success

The beloved baking show has undergone a major shakeup this year, with not only two fresh hosts, but two new judges as well. British cook Rachel Khoo and acclaimed Australian pastry chef Darren Purchese replace the show's most recent judges, Maggie Beer and Matt Moran. Just as two Asian women are in the hosting and judging panels, the cast of 12 amateur bakers hailing from places such as Singapore, Sri Lanka and Lebanon, is also very reflective of multicultural Australia.