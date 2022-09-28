Cooking shows make up a large chunk of the reality TV programming we see on our tellies. We watch on as wholesome home cooks better their kitchen skills in front of beloved judges, we see Aussies across the country attempt to impress fellow eager cooks in their homes, and a number of contestants subsequently flourish in the food space (even starring in their own shows).
While delectable food is always a pleasure to watch on screen, sometimes we crave a little more heat in the kitchen. Thankfully, drama and food often go hand in hand, as proved by Australia's first-ever season of Kitchen Nightmares.
What Is Kitchen Nightmares Australia About?
Made famous by Gordon Ramsay between 2007 and 2014, Kitchen Nightmares is a reality TV show that sees a famous chef visit failing restaurants and attempt to revamp and zhoosh everything up from the decor to the food and even the owners themselves.
This year, we welcome Kitchen Nightmares to Australia. Each week, audiences watch as the host tries to turn around a dire kitchen in only a matter of weeks.
"Kitchen Nightmares is a powerful mix of advice, tension, conflict and great entertainment. It offers a fascinating look at the ins and outs of the restaurant business, revealing the secrets to success for running a profitable restaurant," says Seven’s Director of Network Programming, Angus Ross.
"Kitchen Nightmares will prove that even the most disastrous situation can be turned around with a bit of imagination, some tough advice and a lot of hard work."
The show promises to bring viewers tangible business advice but also a lashing of juicy entertainment and a dollop of swearing.
Who Is The Host?
Australia will see Irish-Australian chef and My Kitchen Rules judge Colin Fassnidge take the reins of Kitchen Nightmares Australia. The award-winning chef and author has over 28 years of restaurant experience and was primarily drawn to this hosting position after seeing the setbacks Aussie kitchens experienced after COVID-19.
"Restaurants across Australia have been hit hard over the past couple of years and livelihoods are on the line. I’ve learnt a fair bit in the restaurant game over the last 28 years and I can’t wait to help out a bunch of businesses with plenty of advice and a healthy dose of honesty," he says.
"We are very excited that Colin will host the series," Seven's Ross says. "He is an amazing chef, with a great track record and very strong opinions, and we know he will make a huge difference to the restaurants that will feature in the show."
When Does It Air?
Kitchen Nightmares Australia premieres on Wednesday, October 12 on Channel 7 and 7plus.